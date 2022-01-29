Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) PT Raised to 38.90

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.