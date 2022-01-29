Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.75 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

