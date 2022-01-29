Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

