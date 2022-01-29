Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.14 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.