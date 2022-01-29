Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.
NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.14 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
