argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $31.10 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $518.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $566.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.36 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $126.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $258.75. The stock had a trading volume of 296,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.42. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

