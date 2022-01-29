Arizona State Retirement System Has $34.08 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

