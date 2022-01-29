Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,561 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

