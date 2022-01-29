Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.