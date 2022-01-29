Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 2.8%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 161,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,237,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.