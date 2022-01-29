Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $560.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

