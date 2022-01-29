Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,232,962 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $40,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

