Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Herc were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herc by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE:HRI opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.