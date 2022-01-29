Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 68,874 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,874 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $266.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.64 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.