Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTR. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PTR opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

