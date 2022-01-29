Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 184,754 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,754 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $42,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.6% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.53 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

