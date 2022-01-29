Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 147,196 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $49,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.