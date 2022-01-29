Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 252,319 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $37,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.25.

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

