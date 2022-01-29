Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

