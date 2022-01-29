Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

