ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.31 on Friday, reaching $644.97. 1,339,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,923. The company has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $760.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,707,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

