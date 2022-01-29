ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €740.08 ($841.00).

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st.

