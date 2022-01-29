ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,226 ($30.03) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.58. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

