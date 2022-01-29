Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

AZPN opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

