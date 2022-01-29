Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

