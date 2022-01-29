Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 451.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,176,873 shares of company stock valued at $215,245,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

