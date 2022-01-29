Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

