Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 101,167.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,946 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

