Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

RE opened at $280.75 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

