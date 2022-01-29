Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astra Space traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. 56,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,214,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.