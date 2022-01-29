Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SWET stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Athlon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.