Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.