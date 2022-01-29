Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.

TEAM stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

