Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Cowen from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day moving average of $364.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

