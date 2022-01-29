Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $414.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.90.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

