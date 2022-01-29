AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

