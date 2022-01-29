Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:G opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$73.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

