Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:G opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$73.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
