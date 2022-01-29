Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.74-6.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.2-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.16 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.15.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

