Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.