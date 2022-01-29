Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.
ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.
ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
