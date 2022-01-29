Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.