Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AVYA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 865,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

