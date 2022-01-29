Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $29,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NYSE DVA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

