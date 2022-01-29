Aviva PLC Has $1.98 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $10,359,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

