Aviva PLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

