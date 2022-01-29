Aviva PLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

