Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

