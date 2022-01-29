Aviva PLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 10.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 28.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

