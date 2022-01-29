Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

