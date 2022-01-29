Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

