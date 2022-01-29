Aviva PLC Sells 2,018 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in FMC by 560.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.50 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

