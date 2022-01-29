Aviva PLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

